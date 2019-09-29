GOLIAD – County Commissioners Monday unanimously approved a 2020 budget of almost $9 million.
The approval is the culmination of months of budget workshops and budget hearings during which the proposed budget went through at least seven iterations.
“This budget does not dip into the county’s reserve funds, a two-cent tax decrease and a three-percent raise in salaries for all county employees,” County Judge Mike Bennett said in fulfilling his campaign promise of a balanced budget.
The bottom line of the budget spreadsheet says it all: Revenues – $8,995,935; Expenditures – $8,995,935.
A breakdown of the budget – which includes the salaries of each county employee – is available on the county’s website.
Revenues in the new budget range from $6.3 million in taxes to $150 in Justice of the Peace Number 1 license and weight fines. Expenses next year range from $2.2 million for the sheriff’s office and jail to $900 for the game warden.
At the same session, commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal agreement negotiated between Goliad Independent School District Superintendent Dave Plymale and Goliad Sheriff Kirby Brumby to continue funding a School Resource Officer (SRO).
Under the public comment portion of the agenda, Goliad Chief Appraiser Richard Miller told commissioners that the county had yet to pay $50,236 in third-quarter funding for his appraisal district.
Miller was followed by Plymale who told commissioners the county had yet to reimburse the district $33,283 it over-billed ISD last year for the SRO’s salary.
Bennett told both that “we will look into it.”
Bill Clough is the Goliad editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-645-2330, or at goliad@mySouTex.com.