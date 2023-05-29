Courthouse in mourning

Mary Jane Martin could never get over the times when someone would ask her if she and her daughter, Pam Martin, were twins.
“I would always tell Pam that she should be offended every time someone asked that,” Mary Jane said.
But Pam never was insulted by the question most likely because the bond between Mary Jane and Pam was stronger than most between a mother and daughter. Mary Jane and Pam were also best friends.
On May 6, Mary Jane found Pam, 64, collapsed and unresponsive in her bedroom. Pam had been complaining about feeling ill for a few days. Four days later, Pam was laid to rest at Stockton Cemetery in Charco.
Pam had been employed as an administrative assistant for Goliad County judges David Bowman and Mike Bennett, and was performing the duties of grant writer for the county the last six months.
Bennett announced in a Facebook Live broadcast on May 8 Pam Martin’s passing.
“Early Saturday morning, my longtime assistant and friend Pam Martin passed away to go home with the Lord,” Bennett said. “She had been feeling poorly and did not come in Thursday and Friday. She took her laptop home with her Wednesday afternoon and said that she would work from home on grants and some other things.”
Martin was not able to post the agenda for the May 8 commissioners court meeting at the courthouse or on the county website. The May 8 meeting was postponed.
“Pam’s unexpected passing left a large hole in my office,” Bennett told the Advance-Guard. “We are currently in a rebuilding mode. She had an extensive knowledge of how this office operates and a keen eye for detail.”
Small circle of friends
Pam did not make many close friends, according to Mary Jane. The daughter of a career military father, Pam attended 10 different schools before graduating from Magnolia High School.
“As a child, we realized that she didn’t have any close friends,” Mary Jane said. “We asked her about that and she told us that either she or her friend would have to move away and they couldn’t see each other anymore.”
Pam dove into books. She graduated from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelors of Education degree. Her first teaching position was with first-graders.
“She would tell the kids that a visitor was coming to their class the next day,” Mary Jane said. “Then she would dress as a character they were studying. She would also dress as Mrs. Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. The kids loved it.”
Lynda Breeding of the Goliad County Historical Commission had the opportunity to travel with Martin to Austin for a Texas Historical Commission gathering.
“If she got to know you and you got to know her, there was a bond,” Breeding said. “And it was a special bond.”
Pam the novelist
Pam was also a novelist and a ghostwriter under the names of Sandy Scott and Jane Wallace.
“We don’t have a list of all the novels she wrote,” said Pam’s sister-in-law, Julie Martin. “I’ve read some on Kindle. They were mostly cozy mysteries. She enjoyed reading and writing those.”
One such novel is the 30-page “Flying High,” which was published in 2017. “Flying High” is about three women who discover a mysterious women’s World War II uniform they found in an attic.
After Pam’s passing, Julie said she has found numerous journals left by Pam.
“They are all over the place,” Julie said. “We have whole boxes of notepads and papers. She loved to write.”
On May 19, Julie found one of Pam’s copies of “Scrabbling for the Culprit” by Jane Wallace. An “About the Author” is written in the back of the book. Julie feels Pam wrote this to describe her life.
“It reads, ‘If you had asked, all those years ago, Jane Wallace would have laughed at the idea that, someday, she would be able to say, ‘I am an author!’ Jane grew up as an Air Force brat, which gave her a headstart on writing creative stories – she saw a lot of new places and met quite a few kind and quirky ‘characters’ along the way.”
The information about the author goes on to tell about Wallace graduating from Sam Houston State University, teaching first-graders, and becoming a freelance writer.
“Throughout that part of her working life, Jane wrote the press releases, curriculum units, and related course materials, but she didn’t begin to focus on writing until about 2008, when she took a step past the light and became a freelance writer. Hundreds of articles, product descriptions, and blog posts later, she was offered the opportunity to write cozy mysteries which has since become her senior adult career passion!”
“That is pretty much Pam’s story,” Julie said.
Pam the grant writer
According to Bennett, Pam, who earned a master’s degree in English online from the University of Missouri, was largely responsible for approximately $8 million in grants awarded the county.
“She thoroughly enjoyed writing grants,” Mary Jane said. “They were kind of a challenge for her. Pam could say the same thing in 15 different ways. That’s what it takes to be a grant writer.”
Pam was also the county website administrator. Bennett said in his statement on Facebook Live that her absence has left a huge void at the courthouse.
“With her untimely passing, we were unable to gain access to the website for a while today. Quite frankly, it wasn’t the first thing on our minds. So I am asking for a little understanding and grace here in my office while we put our lives back together and say goodbye to our friend.”
