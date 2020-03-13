Cowley humbly accepts chamber award

GOLIAD – Alicia Cowley was more surprised than anyone when she was recognized as the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
“There are so many people I know supporting and uplifting Goliad,” she said after winning the Anne Kohler Award Outstanding Citizen during the chamber’s banquet Feb. 27 at Schroeder Hall.
While Cowley’s humble personality would not let her brag upon herself, it would not stop Chamber Director Rachel Caraway from doing it for her.
“I feel like she is a worthy recipient,” Caraway said as she read over the many organizations Cowley was a member of last year. “She worked really hard last year.”
It is Cowley’s love of the town, though, and commitment to seeing it grow that sets her apart from so many others.
Even as a now former member of the tourism committee of the chamber, she still looks for new ideas to draw businesses to the town.
“It is critical for our little community,” she said. “Tourism brings in money.”
She points to Yorktown as an example of a downtown she wants to avoid.
“There are empty buildings after empty buildings,” she said. “I don’t want to see that happen to Goliad.
“I want it to continue to have unique shops and people that want to come here and see sights they aren’t going to see anywhere else in the U.S.”
She reminds of the historical aspect of the town — and as a member of the Goliad Historical Commission she knows this well.
The Presidio La Bahia, Mission Espiritu Santo — all draw visitors to the county and the city.
Not all change is easy, and growth sometimes is met with resistance.
“I struggle with having that big truck stop and gas station,” she said. “But I know it is going to bring jobs.”
On the other side of that coin, she would also like to see electric car charging stations in downtown.
“Very few towns in South Texas have something for them,” she said.
She sees the importance of the downtown and its ability to attract visitors.
“Christmas in Goliad is that first weekend in December,” she said. “We have over 4,000 people come to that.
“There are lots of families coming to it.
“It is has become a family tradition to come to that and go to the parade.”
Continuing to draw tourists, and dollars, to the area takes someone with the energy to do the work.
Caraway said that there is a balance that must be maintained in relation to tourism and small town life.
“No one wants to see Goliad become Fredericksburg,” Caraway said. “It is constantly packed.
“I always thought they cannot park and go into the bank. They cannot go pick up drugs at the pharmacy.”
Tourism also means money for the town and the businesses.
“The more money that is spent here, the more money we all get through Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars and sales tax money.”
When Cowley retired as an emergency room nurse from Christus Spohn Health Systems, her husband asked what she would do.
“I don’t want to quit work,” she told him. “I will be so bored.”
She was wrong.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.