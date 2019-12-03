Creech to run

GOLIAD – John Creech, the former director of Goliad EMS, is running for county commissioner.
He is the second candidate to announce his intentions to unseat Precinct 3 County Commissioner Mickey White, who announced his intention to run Nov. 12.
I’m running to make the county better,” the 65-year-old said.
Creech retired as EMS director last January.
“I’d like to be an answer to some of the chaos at commissioners court,” he says. “One of the keys is to get along with the other commissioners. I want to be part of the solution.”
He says his four years’ experience as EMS director qualifies him to be a commissioner.
“I know how to treat people,” he says.
Deciding to run wasn’t easy, he says. “My wife, Martha, and I prayed about this.” He says, “I didn’t just decide to jump into the ring.”
He and Martha have been married for 45 years.
Creech has attended numerous commissioners court sessions “just to watch and to learn,” he says.
He is the first to admit that his cheerful demeanor could cause confusion among potential voters.
“Don’t accept my kindness for weakness,” he warns, citing 45 years in the EMS profession that has forced him to deal with countless life-and-death challenges.
Creech earned a Master’s in Education from the American International University, a B.A. in health from the University of Houston and an associate’s degree in EMS from Wharton Junior College.
The key to being a commissioner, he says, “is to pay attention.”
