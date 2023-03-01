Editor’s note: U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud visited downtown Goliad on Feb. 17 to speak with county officials as part of a tour through Texas’ 27th congressional district, of which he serves. Goliad Advance-Guard Editor Coy Slavik was granted an interview with Cloud. Following is the first of a two-part series that features the entire interview:
Q: You’ve been a congressman for over four years now. Is working on Capitol Hill everything you expected it to be?
A: It’s really hard to put in words, and it’s one of those things you wish you’d get, from a human perspective, to take everybody on the journey. In some standpoints, it’s the most neat and humbling experience to be on the front row of history. But then, on the other side of things, as someone who loves our country and everything it represents, to see the depths of corruption in dark places and corners of our government is really troubling as well. We’re at a critical point in our nation.
Q: What are you wanting to see the federal government do to help state agencies during the current border crisis?
A: The biggest thing that we could do right now is really just enforce the law that’s on the books. Congress has already provided for the needed border infrastructure, at least a substantial part of it, and we have laws in place to kind of deal with what is proper asylum and who should really get it. We know what to do with people who enter our country illegally. This is all about a legal process versus an illegal process incentivizing and a legal process disincentivizing an illegal process. Right now we are aiding and abetting these cartels that have such an outsized influence throughout Mexico, Central and South America. They’re destabilizing the governments, and they’re wreaking havoc throughout our country.
It’s heartbreaking to see. I’ve gone down to the border several times. I’ve been in facilities where we have hundreds of young women. Many, over 50% of them, will tell you they’ve been abused along the journey. You go down to the border and you see how these cartels are treating them like human capital, all for profit. We were just talking to somebody who’s here illegally. After having paid the cartels to get here, they’re still having to pay cartels so that the cartels don’t abuse their families back home. The fact that our government policies allow this and not only allow it, but foster it in a sense, is very, very troubling.
Q: You were one of the last holdouts to vote for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. Why were you so reluctant to support McCarthy?
A: What that mostly had to do with was, for months, literally leading up to it even going back the last June and July, a handful of us had gotten together and said, you know, we need to change how this place works. And so we began to propose rule changes that we thought could make this place work better. They were honestly meant to be good-faith proposals, like, hey, these may not be perfect, but we know what we’re doing right now is dysfunctional. So at least maybe it’s a step in the right direction, and offering and inviting input. And really, that was going pretty well.
Once the (mid-term) election hit, there was some reluctance at the beginning. We had somebody get up and say, ‘I’ve been here in Washington 30 years, and this place works great.’ Says who? We have a 17% approval rating. Most of us come here with high hopes and want to make a difference and get in here and realize that the place is controlled by a select few. Your opportunities for input are not really what the founders would have envisioned.
What’s primary to me is who is changing how this place works. I would say I’m willing to embrace any speaker who’s willing to embrace these proposals, because what I didn’t want to do either was just change the face and have the status quo.
We were getting pretty close heading into January 3, something’s going to happen within the conference that kind of broke some of the trust mechanism needed for the enforcement aspects of the changes that we were looking for. And thankfully, during that week, we were able to kind of rebuild and get everybody back on the same page, and get to a place where we could move forward. Who was in the speaker’s chair was really secondary to what we were trying to accomplish and changing how the house functions. And to that point, I think Kevin’s actually a stronger individual and a stronger speaker now because of what we’ve gone through, I think our conference is stronger because of it.
I think the fact, while we were trying to get it done before January 3, even the fact that it didn’t get done and the American people witnessed it is almost like an extra accountability measure in the sense that that the American people were there when the contract was signed.
So it’s actually been pretty amazing to be there now than even more than two months ago. It really is a different environment. I don’t think the work is done. I keep telling everybody I’m not hanging “Mission Accomplished” across the Capitol dome or anything. There are big challenges ahead, but I’m more hopeful than I’ve ever been that we will have the ability to have honest conversations.
Q: Some of your Freedom Caucus colleagues were disruptive during the recent State of the Union address. When people see that, why should they be confident that you can get things done in congress?
A: There’s some things you can work together on. … But we’ve gotten to the place where at least in Washington – it’s different in our community, still some – but at least in Washington, what we see being embraced by the left is a real push toward Marxism. It’s not like a generation ago where the difference between the right and left was we wanted the same thing for our families and our communities and the political discussion was the role of government and getting to that shared space. It’s become, do you think America is a force for good or do you think America is a force for evil? Do you think the family unit is important? Or do you think it should be dissolved and outdated? … So these are very fundamental worldview issues that make it difficult to come to agreement on certain key points of truth and reality issues.
For me, it’s always about trying to find out what’s true and support that. When that leads to, quote, bipartisan action, great. Sometimes, unfortunately, because of where we come as a country, that doesn’t happen as much as you would like.
In Part 2 of the interview, which will appear in the March 2 edition of the Advance-Guard, Cloud is asked about his recent appointments to the House Appropriations Committee and a special COVID-19 subcommittee to investigate the origins of the coronavirus and decisions made by high-level officials, whether he believes the 2020 presidential election results were legitimate, who he plans to support in the upcoming GOP presidential primary, and whether he is entertaining higher political aspirations.
