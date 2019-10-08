CUERO – The Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is thrilled to announce the opening of “Cuero Celebrates Warhol,” an exclusive exhibit featuring works from Andy Warhol’s Cowboys and Indians series which he created just before his death in 1987.
This exciting exhibition represents ideals of the American West which continue today with contemporary representations of historic figures such as Teddy Roosevelt, Buffalo Bill, Annie Oakley and General George Armstrong Custer.
Although Warhol will be the featured artist, this unique exhibit will also include works in the genre by five other prominent artists: Bob Wade, John Nieto, John Moyers, Billy Schenck and Ira Yeager, all eminent in their own right and whose work has been inspired by Native American and Western cultures significant in our nation’s history. The exhibition opens to the general public on Friday, Oct. 11, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 17.
Andy Warhol is the quintessential master of pop art. Warhol’s work in his Cowboys and Indians series creates a commentary on mass media and the way in which contrived imagery can affect how we understand history.
Bob Wade glamorized the West with his color-enhanced Buffalo Bill with Cowgirls and helped shape the Texas Cosmic Cowboy counter culture in 1970s Austin.
John Nieto held an international reputation and continues to be widely regarded as one of America’s most accomplished contemporary artists. Using intense primary colors with bold strokes, Nieto created both dimension and character on the canvas.
John Moyers, the son of acclaimed artist William Moyers, was destined to be a Western artist. He captures the essential qualities of a scene with precise color representation, authentic props and historical accuracy.
Billy Schenck worked with Warhol in New York City at his studio, often referred to as “The Factory.” Schenck’s expressions of attitude, romance and irreverence were viewed as revolutionary contributions and eagerly embraced by the Pop Art Movement.
Ira Yeager has been painting striking portraits of American Indian chiefs for nearly 50 years, which honor the history and nobility of Native People. These are often compared to the photographic portraits of Edward S. Curtis.
The museum will be saying “thank you” to their members at a Cuero Celebrates Warhol Exhibition Preview Party Thursday, Oct. 10, from 5-8 p.m. as they will be the first to view this exhibit.
Those attending also will have the opportunity to meet several of the artists while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.
Members are advised to RSVP by Oct. 3. Call 361-277-2866 to make reservations or for additional information.
For those who have not joined yet, or if their membership has lapsed, this is the perfect time to support this valuable community asset by renewing now.
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum is located at 302 N. Esplanade in Cuero. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Visit www.ChisholmTrailMuseum.org or call 361-277-2866.