Cuero chamber to host Ag Business Lunch on April 26

To show appreciation to DeWitt County’s livestock producers, farmers and other agricultural businesses in the area, the Cuero Chamber of Commerce will host an Agriculture Business Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at the Anne Friar Thomas Homemaking Building in Cuero.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller will be the keynote speaker. Leaders in the local agriculture community will also speak at the luncheon.
The luncheon will be catered by BK Custom Catering Chef Brian Baros.
Tickets and tables are available at cuero.org or by calling the Cuero Chamber of Commerce at 361-275-2112. Tickets for chamber members are $25 each and $30 for non-members. Tables for eight are $350.
Tickets and tables are also available at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ejq53ohrcf76cca2&llr=4f5yjycab.
Information submitted by Emily Weatherly, Chief Business Development Officer ThriveFuel Marketing Agency