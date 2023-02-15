Cuero Regional Hospital offering reduced price heart-screening package

Cuero Regional Hospital is offering a heart-screening package at a reduced price during the month of February.
The heart-screening package consists of three tests – calcium scoring, lipid panel and EKG.
The cost of the screening is $175 (pre-pay at time of service; no insurance companies, Medicaid or Medicare will be billed).
Appointments can be made throughout the month of February. The offer ends on Feb. 28.
The quick heart screening measures the amount of plaque in the heart arteries and a lipid profile (lab work) will also be completed to determine total cholesterol levels. This information is predictive of coronary heart disease, and with the help of a physician’s plan, can reduce the risk of heart attack.
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. About every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack.
Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions.
Per state guidelines, these screenings are recommended for males between the ages of 40-65 or females between the ages of 45-70 years of age and have at least one of the following risk factors: diabetes, current smoker, obesity, family history of heart disease, cholesterol level greater than 160/LDL or blood pressure greater than 140/90.
Screenings are not recommended for those with pacemakers or who have had bypass surgeries. Participants should not have any caffeine eight hours prior to the heart screen and should fast for 12 hours prior to lipid profile (lab work).
“With the help of physicians and staff at Cuero Regional Hospital and our clinics, we are able to create opportunities for people to make healthier choices, address their risk factors and reduce their risk of heart disease,” said Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Health.
To schedule the heart screening, call 361-275-0170.
Information submitted by Tamara Kainer, Marketing & Business Development Director Cuero Regional Hospital