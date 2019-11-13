Cunningham named Senior Saint

GOLIAD – Mrs. Louise Cunningham was presented with a plaque naming her Senior Saint of The Year for 2019 at the Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad at its 149th Homecoming service Sunday, Oct. 27. The award recognizes her faithful service to God, her church and her community.
Dr. Ira E. Antoine Jr., pastor of the church, made the presentation.
Cunningham is a pillar in her church and community. She always is ready to help others however she can. Her quiet, but strong, personality is an encouragement to those she meets. Her service in various ministries of the church numbers more than six decades.