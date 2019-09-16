DA seeks re-election

GOLIAD – County Attorney Robert C. “Rob” Lassmann has announced he is running for re-election.
He is the district attorney in the Office of the 24th Judicial District Attorney serving DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties.
“I have staffed the office with highly qualified professionals who are dedicated to their jobs and to serving our community,” he says.
“Since taking office in 2017, I have created an ‘in-office’ pre-trial diversion program for new offenders with victimless crimes. Of the 40-plus young people that have gone into that program, only two have failed. This is a means to give a young offender a second chance and not have a felony record,” he explains.
“I am looking forward to another four years as your district attorney,” he says.