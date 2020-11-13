GOLIAD – Enjoying wild and carefree dance styles of the 1920s while helping raise funds for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Hope of South Texas children’s advocacy center is the aim of the Great Gatsby Extravaganza scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Schroeder Hall.
Students and instructors from Let’s Dance Ballroom Studio of Victoria will dance the evening away for the audience while benefiting the hungry and children in crisis. All proceeds will go to the charities.
Melodie Janak, owner of the studio, said Let’s Dance has a benefit showcase every year to support local charities.
“This is the second year we’ve done it, and we plan to keep it going,” she said. “We’ll also have a different theme each year, and this year the theme is the Roaring ’20s because it’s the ’20s again.”
Between 18 and 20 dancers are expected to participate and showcase 1920s dance styles, including the Foxtrot, Charleston, Swing and Nightclub Two Step.
While some vintage music will be featured, the choreographed routines will also feature more modern songs with a 1920s flair.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Janak said. “We hope people will come out and enjoy the show and support local charities. These are both great charities.
“This extravaganza gives people something different to enjoy.”
Schroeder Hall will offer food for sale during the event. The hall is located at 12516 FM 622.
To purchase tickets, visit Food Bank of the Golden Crescent online at https://www.tfbgc.org/events/gatsby.
Tickets ordered in advance will cost $15. A limited number of tickets may also be available at the door for $20.
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent serves 11 area counties: Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Wharton and Victoria.
Hope Child Advocacy Center of South Texas works to protect children from child abuse and neglect in Victoria, Jackson, DeWitt and Goliad counties.
