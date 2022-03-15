It’s very rare to see Deborah Mead not in a kitchen and wearing a hairnet.
“I just enjoy cooking. I’m in the kitchen all the time,” Mead said. “I prefer being in the kitchen and out of the spotlight.”
Mead and her husband, Jerry, opened “Deborah’s Kitchen Table” on Goliad’s Courthouse Square on Feb. 14. The Meads had previously owned and operated a food truck for almost three years at 437 N. Duval Street in Goliad.
Mead, who said her passion for cooking came from her grandmother, Emma Ainsworth, and Jerry, her husband of 40 years, moved to Goliad in 1985. Jerry was a trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety while Deborah worked at various local restaurants while raising their four children.
Deborah classifies her food simply as “home cooking.”
“When we were growing up, we didn’t buy instant tea or instant anything,” Deborah said. “We made everything from scratch.”
Deborah’s Kitchen Table currently serves lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The restaurant’s menu includes salads, a variety of sandwiches, classics from chicken-fried steak to kraut dogs, soups, a kid’s menu and desserts.
“We also serve a special every day, something that’s not on the menu,” Deborah said. “Like tomorrow we will be serving Asian cuisine - orange chicken, fried rice and beef stir fry. I’ll do a Mexican special once in a while.”
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•