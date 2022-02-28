Early voting for the March 1 primary election will continue Thursday, Feb. 24, and Friday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Franklin Street Annex located at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
Voting on March 1 will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at nine polling locations throughout the county.
There are five contested races for Goliad County offices in the Republican primary.
Incumbent Mike Bennett is facing challenger Alicia Cowley for the Republican county judge nomination.
Vickie Quinn and Bryan Howard are vying for the GOP county clerk/district clerk nomination.
Three candidates – David Young, Lionel Garcia and Robert Zavesky – are running for the Republican nomination for the county commissioner Precinct 2 office.
Staci Holbert, Matthew Farris, Kevin Fagg and Robert Bone are seeking the GOP nomination for the county commissioner Precinct 4 position.
The Republican justice of the peace Precinct 1 office nomination is between Ermalinda Rodriguez, Pat Calhoun and Herman Roe.
Following are the nine polling locations for March 1:
• Precinct 11 - Goliad Community Center, 450 S. Market Street, Goliad
• Precinct 12 - Fannin Methodist Church, 9852 U.S. Highway 59, Fannin
• Precinct 21 - City Hall/Firehouse, 245 S. Chilton Avenue, Goliad
• Precinct 22 - County Precinct 2 Office Building, 23 S. Saratoga Avenue, Goliad
• Precinct 31 - Goliad Church of Christ, 2770 U.S. Highway 183, Goliad
• Precinct 32 - Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Weesatche
• Precinct 41 - Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Department, 3306 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1961, Ander
• Precinct 42 - Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department, 13012 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Schroeder
• Precinct 43 - Minehulla Baptist Church, 3572 U.S. Highway 59, Goliad
