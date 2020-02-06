DEWITT COUNTY – The DeWitt County Shutterbugs is making plans for its annual photography contest/exhibition March 21 through April 30.
The contest is open to all ages and levels. Entrants do not have to be residents of DeWitt County.
Photos can be taken with a camera, phone or tablet.
More than $1,300 in prize money will be awarded in both the adult and youth divisions.
Adults have a $5 entry fee per photo with no limit ed number of entries.
The entry fee for youth is $3 per photo.
There are 10 categories in the adult division: Action, which is new this year, Animals, Architecture, Black and White, Birds, Flowers/Plants, Landscapes/Scenic, Miscellaneous, Portraits/People and Creative Effects.
First place in each category will receive $50, second place will receive $40 and third place will receive $30.
A special Wildflower category features an $80 award and Best in Show has a prize of $100.
The youth division is open to students in 8th grade and lower and has one general category.
First place in the youth division will receive $30, second place will receive $20 and $10 will be awarded to the third place winner.
All entries must arrive at the Cuero Municipal Library, 207 E. Main, between Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Wednesday, March 18. No entries will be accepted after the deadline.
The library is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Photographs will be judged Saturday March 21 based on technical merit and artistic impression by a panel of three judges.
The photography exhibition will be on display at the Cuero Municipal Library March 23 through April 30 during regular business hours.
All entries must conform to the rules. The contest and the display are at the discretion of the DeWitt County Shutterbugs.
Text Michele Bennett at 361-275-4449 or via e-mail at dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com. Dianna Bartosh can be contacted at 361-275-6336 or diannabartosh@icloud.com.
Interested parties can visit https://dewittcshutterbugs.com to download a copy of the rules and an entry form. All contest information can be located on the contest page.