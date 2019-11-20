YOAKUM – Founded in 1939, Dewitt Poth & Son continues to serve a loyal customer base by offering a full line of office supplies and furniture, business equipment forms and printing.
Since Dewitt A. Poth Sr. first opened his business as a Royal typewriter and repair service, Dewitt Poth & Son has experienced continuous growth with family playing an integral role in expanding the company from a one-man operation to a company of 35 plus employees.
In 1964, Dewitt A. “David” Poth Jr. took over the helm upon his father’s death with the support of his wife, Barbara, at his side. They worked countless hours together building a successful company.
Son-in-law Kenneth Schumacher joined the business in 1985 as it continued to expand. Then, in 1996, daughter, Jacque Poth Schumacher, purchased the company making it a third-generation family owned business.
Schumacher’s father, David, remained active in the business until his death in 2017. The Schumachers continue Dewitt Poth & Son’s legacy of serving customers in 20-plus counties within a 150-mile area of South Texas.
To show gratitude and appreciation for the companies’ customers, communities, friends, and the staff, Dewitt Poth & Son is hosting an “80 Years of Progress” celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at its Yoakum location.
The event will include a food truck and door prizes.