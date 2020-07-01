GOLIAD – County commissioners delayed transferring any of the money carried over from prior years back into the general fund saying they didn’t trust the numbers provided by the county judge from the outside auditor.
“My preference would be to give back the money you thought you had already given back so we can operate our county,” said County Judge Mike Bennett. “When you make the statement ‘to bailout my budget’ — I was under the impression the money was in the general fund, just like you.
“It needs to be in the general fund.”
Bennett, during a Thursday, June 25 meeting, said that without this money, the county will fall short of funding, possibly by the end of July. The money in question amounts to $2,971,700 and was part of their current budget’s calculations.
Commissioner David Bruns voiced his concern over the accuracy of the numbers presented to them during court.
“I would like to get some feedback,” Bruns said referring to his request for information from the outside auditor.
That request from Bennett failed as Commissioner Mickey White was the only commissioner wanting to make the transfer that morning.
“The right thing to do is to vote and put it back into the general fund, every penny,” said White, whose motion garnered no support from commissioners.
He attempted a second time asking that just his portion, $1,288,657, be transferred back into the general fund.
“I am willing to just give mine back. This is nonsense going on up here,” White said.
“We don’t know if your numbers are right,” Bruns reiterated.
That likewise failed as no commissioner would offer a second.
Myra Sue Schulze, a resident, at the close of the meeting, said, “I don’t understand why there is only one commissioner that has sense enough to understand this money needs to come back to the county. I don’t understand you other three.”
“We are not at the point we cannot pay our bills,” reminded Commissioner Kenneth Edwards.
“This is the county’s taxpayer money,” Bruns said. “It is in the bank.”
“And you have 100 percent control of it and we cannot write a check for something not related to Precinct 4 on that money,” Bennett said. “That is why we need the money back ...”
Bruns countered saying, “If we need the money, we could bring it to commissioners court to use that money.”
“To make the suggestion you will give us what we need, when we need it, is just not proper,” Bennett said.
Worth noting is that the transfer of funds would not deplete the commissioner’s reserves. Each would retain the money dedicated to them their precinct for road and bridge repair, along with a three-month reserve.
Money requested
for transfer
• Precinct 1: $45,468
• Precinct 2: $601,633
• Precinct 3: $1,288,657
• Precinct 4: $1,035,942
“As you can see, the precincts have a lot of money in their accounts,” Bennett said. “Without the cash to back up the checks, it doesn’t work.
“We were all under the impression this money was being returned back to the general fund.”
That didn’t occur. In fact, all of the money was in one account making it difficult to ensure restricted money is used properly.
“The money was all co-mingled in one bank account — not a good situation,” Bennett said.
After review, the amount in question was determined by an outside auditor to be money that was carried over by commissioners in their county accounts that was supposed to be transferred to the general fund as it was not spent during the prior year.
“I am simply asking the court to return the money they didn’t know they had back to the general fund to continue to operate,” Bennett said.
The money is necessary for the budget as it was thought to already be in the general fund and calculated into the spending.
Edwards called this “our savings.”
“Whether the money is in our account or another account, it is in our bank,” Edwards said. “It is not out there laying on a table to be spent.”
Bruns raised the question of why this was not brought up in prior audits and why it wasn’t being transferred as he and the rest of the court that was occurring during the past years..
“We were never told by anybody. I would like to talk to the outside auditor some more,” Bruns said.
The outside auditor is expected to be at the next court meeting.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.