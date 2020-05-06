GOLIAD – With friends, there is laughter, making this business aptly named.
Faye Rigby and Mary Ann Williams opened Friends Boutique & Gifts in April 2018.
When COVID-19 hit in March, they closed their doors, not knowing how long it would be until they could reopen.
But they found something to pass the time — they started posting more online through their website and social media.
“We launched with an essential care package giveaway,” Rigby said. “After the essential care package giveaway, we launched an essential worker care package giveaway.”
Williams adds, “Our friends are so supportive, and our town is so supportive.
“We wanted to give something back.”
And that will continue with Mother’s Day just around the corner.
“Moms nowadays have taken on more responsibilities,” Rigby said. “We are excited to have this giveaway.”
This past week, they opened their doors to the public, something the governor approved for many businesses, except those such as bars, beauty salons and barbershops.
“We have to figure out what 25 percent capacity is,” Williams said referring back to the directive given by Gov. Greg Abbott. They expect to just let three people in at a time and only if they are wearing a mask.
Despite the hardships endured, there are some silver linings that are coming from this.
“I see my grandkids playing together and having family meals together,” Williams said.
Rigby is taking the seemingly quiet time to spruce up the store and enhance its online presence.
The two are ready for the doors to open and customers to return.
It has been two years now since they opened so neither have been through a shutdown of this length.
The two opened this shop only a couple of years ago, though they’ve been friends far longer.
Williams moved to Goliad in 1990.
Not long before Hurricane Harvey, she and her husband made a short-lived move to Rockport.
“The hurricane damaged our (Rockport) house so bad, we decided to stay here,” she said.
Of course, Williams would need something to occupy her time now that she was back in Goliad.
That is where Rigby came in.
“I had met her when she was in high school,” Williams said. “I started subbing at the school.”
The two became friends, although she was never her teacher, and that continued on into college and Rigby’s professional life both at a dental office and as a wedding planner.
“She has been like a daughter to me,” Williams said. “She is just such a beautiful soul.”
Fortunately, not long before this, Williams had purchased what was once an old filling station on U.S. Highway 59, near what is now Dollar General.
It would take some renovation, and the decorating eye of Rigby to turn it into a shop of unique treasures, original jewelry and glassware.
“Everything in here is decorated by her,” Williams said looking at her friend. “I have a knack for buying and selling. She has a knack for decorating.”
Watching them in the store, it is easy to see why the business is named such.
“We wanted one word,” Williams said. “Something easy to remember.”
It also draws in tourists who stop by for a photo under their sign above the door.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Goliad Advance-Guard and can be reached at 361-343-5221, or at editor@mySouTex.com.