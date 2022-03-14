A box trailer-styled 18-wheeler caught fire on U.S. Highway 59 near Farm-to-Market Road 1351 on March 1, delaying traffic for about 9 1/2 hours.
The driver of the vehicle, Tate Cleveland Jr. of Louisiana, was not harmed in the fire, which was reported at 12:25 p.m.
Fire departments from Goliad and Beeville were dispatched. The truck, owned by Schneider Trucking, was hauling motor oil.
Traffic was rerouted for approximately two hours. The highway was reduced to one lane until around 10 p.m.
