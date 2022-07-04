Drought forcing ranchers, farmers to make tough decisions

The current drought is causing Goliad County ranchers and farmers to take drastic measures.
According to Brian Yanta, Texas A&M AgriLife extension agent for Goliad County, ranchers have begun to liquidate their herds and farmers are preparing to declare total losses.
“There is frustration because we had such a good year last year,” Yanta said. “The producers have been through this before. It’s always feast or famine. A lot of people prepare for these days.”
This year’s drought is on pace to become the worst in Goliad County’s recorded history. Yanta said 1917 saw only 9.73 inches of rainfall. Yanta’s records through June 3 showed the county had received only 2.23 inches in 2022.
“We had a meeting in April and the recommendation to ranchers was to sell older cows and try to hold on to calves,” Yanta said. “They said wait until June. Well, it’s June and it’s still not raining. So there are a lot of cattle being liquidated. Head counts are up at the sale barns. People are already destocking right now.”
According to Yanta, the cattle market is strong.
“You look at the board and it just keeps going up,” Yanta said. “We’ll be going back to $2-per-pound calf prices. Right now, they’re trading at $1.75. You just have to put that money away until we do have rain and the land has healed up, so you can restock.”
Yanta said hay is going for about $65 per bale, but he has seen prices as high as $100. Midwest corn producers are enjoying a good year, so corn prices should be low.
The desperation is greater with farmers.
“Cotton at this point is fair, but it’s going to need rain,” Yanta said. “Corn needs rain about every month, and its not getting it. Corn had enough rain to get up. But if you look now, the corn is already tasseling out. I saw a field and it’s already brown and down. It’s already ready for harvest and we usually harvest at the end of July.
“Milo doesn’t need as much rain as corn, but there will be no yield. In fact, I don’t even think they’ll harvest.”
Yanta said the U.S. Department of Agriculture will likely declare Goliad County a primary natural disaster area.
“The USDA will come in with some federal disaster programs,” Yanta said. ‘They’ll declare not only Goliad County but three-quarters of the state disaster areas. Then they will be able to get assistance through the USDA office.”
