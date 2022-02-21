High weeds and grass killed by recent frost have made for potentially dangerous fire conditions throughout Goliad County and virtually all of South Texas.
On Feb. 7, a large grass fire near Fort Street and Manahuilla filled the sky with smoke and burned several acres before Goliad Volunteer Fire Department firefighters contained the blaze before it could cause any structure damage.
GVFD firefighters have also recently assisted in extinguishing fires in other counties.
The Texas A&M Forest Service encourages everyone to be diligent with ourdoor activities that could start a fire.