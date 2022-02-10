The mission of Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECI) is to inform and empower ECI families, be innovative in the agency’s work and be empathetic to each individual.
“We have been serving babies in the Golden Crescent area since 1981, and we currently are serving almost 900 children, making us the leading provider of developmental and therapy services for children birth to age three with developmental delays and disabilities,” said Public Outreach Specialist, Wade Zedaker.
Texas Early Childhood Intervention Programs serve families with children age birth to 36 months with developmental delays or disabilities.
Region 3’s physical address is 2907 Miori Lane, in Victoria.
Information submitted by Wade Zedaker, Region III ESC-Early Childhood Intervention Public Outreach Specialist