Early voting for the May 7 constitutional amendment, city of Goliad and Goliad ISD bond elections will be held April 25-29 and May 2-3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Franklin Street Annex located at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses and two city aldermen are up for election.
Moses is facing a challenge by former mayor Trudia Preston.
Incumbents Mary Theresa Gleinser and Yvonne Ramirez are facing challenges from Dennis Yates and Lydia Flores for two at-large seats.
There are two Goliad ISD bond propositions on the ballot.
Proposition A calls for the issuance of $38 million for school facilities and purchase of necessary sites for school facilities. Proposition B calls for the issuance of $35 million for a new middle school campus.
There are two state constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Proposition 1 calls for “authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition 2 calls for “increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
Election day voting will be held at four consolidated precincts - the Goliad Community Center (Precincts 11 and 12), Goliad City Hall/Firehouse (Precincts 21 and 22), Goliad Church of Christ (Precincts 31 and 32) and Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department (Precincts 41, 42 and 43).
