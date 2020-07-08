GOLIAD – Early voting is underway as a sheriff and former EMS director square off for the position of county commissioner.
On the Republican ballot are John Creech and current Sheriff Kirby Brumby.
These two men now face each other as the race for this seat had garnered three candidates during the March primaries.
Incumbent Mickey White received 66 votes in that election, but neither Brumby nor Creech secured 50 percent or more of the votes. That forced this runoff which was delayed until now because of COVID-19 precautions.
Early voting was Tuesday, July 7, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Franklin Street Annex at 329 W. Franklin St. It continues Wednesday, July 7, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and then on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election day is July 14.
On the Democratic ballot is a race for U.S. senator and for railroad commissioner.
Mary Hagar is facing Royce West in the senate race. Roberto “Beto” Alonzo is facing Chrysta Castaneda in the race for commissioner.