Early voting dates are set

Early voting for City of Goliad and Goliad ISD Board of Trustees elections, and a Goliad ISD bond proposal will be held On April 24-29 and May 1-2 at the Goliad County Elections Administration Office located at the Franklin Street Annex at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
Registered voters can cast early ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 24, 26, 27 and 28, and May 1. Early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 25 and May 2, and from 8 a.m. to noon on April 29.
There will be the following five polling locations on election day, May 6:
• Precincts 11 & 12 – Fannin Methodist Church, 9852 U.S. Highway 59, Fannin
• Precinct 21 – Goliad City Hall/Firehouse, 245 S. Chilton Avenue, Goliad
• Precinct 22 – Goliad County Pct. 2 Office, 23 S. Saratoga Avenue, Goliad
• Precincts 31 & 32 – Weesatche Community Center, 161 E. Farm-to-Market Road 884, Weesatche
• Precincts 41, 42 & 43 – Schroeder Volunteer Fire Department, 13-12 Farm-to-Market Road 622, Schroeder
All election day polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the ballot will be a Goliad ISD bond proposal calling for the issuance of $75 million for the construction of a new middle school, high school career and technical education wing and cafeteria; and construction, improvement, renovation and equipment for other school facilities.
Three Goliad Board of Trustees seats are up for election. Corey Pedeville is challenging incumbent Daniel San Miguel for the Single Member District 1 position on the board. Incumbent Jason Howard is being challenged by Paul San Miguel for the Single Member District 2 seat.
Tim Collins and Mac Odem are vying for the Single Member District 4 position vacated by Destry Greutzmacher.
Goliad County Elections Administrator Norma Barrientos said voters can contact her at 361-645-1241 if they are unsure of which single member district they reside in.
Three City of Goliad alderman seats are up for election.
Incumbents Robin Alaniz, Lorinda Rangel and Luis Rodriguez are seeking re-election. Challenging for the three at-large seats are Jimmy Garcia, Art Garza and Eunice Chi.
