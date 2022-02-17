Early voting for the March 1 primary election is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 25 at the Goliad County Elections Administration office, located in the Franklin Street Annex at 329 W. Franklin Street in Goliad.
The first week of early voting, Feb. 14-18, is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Early voting on Tuesday, Feb. 15 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting on Saturday, Feb. 19 will be from 8 a.m. to noon.
The last day to receive an application for ballot by mail is no later than the close of business Friday, Feb. 18. Applications can be mailed to Norma Edison, Elections Administrator, P.O. Box 428, Goliad, Texas, 77963.
The Republican primary will include five county races.
Current Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett will be challenged by Alicia Cowley. Bryan Howard, the current county treasurer, and Vickie Quinn will vie for the Republican nomination for the county clerk/district clerk office.
Lionel Garcia, David Young and Robert Zavesky are running for the Precinct 2 county commissioner office. Four Republicans - Robert Bone, Kevin Fagg, Matthew Farris and Staci Holbert - are seeking the Republican nomination for the Precinct 4 county commissioner job.
Pat Calhoun, Malinda Garcia Rodriguez and Herman Roe II are the Republican primary candidates for the Precinct 1 justice of the peace office.
Christina Hernandez is the lone Republican seeking the county treasurer nomination and Jimmy Schulze is the lone Republican primary candidate for the Precinct 2 justice of the peace office.
All Democrat candidates in the March 1 primary are unopposed.
Mary Ellen Flores was the lone candidate to file for the Democrat nomination for county judge. Incumbent Alonzo Morales is unopposed for the Democrat primary nod for his Precinct 2 county commissioner office, and Sylvia Valdez was the lone Democrat candidate to file for the Precinct 1 justice of the peace primary race.
