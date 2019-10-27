Edwards to run again

GOLIAD – Precinct 1 County Commissioner Kenneth Edwards is running for re-election.
The 68-year-old Republican announced his intentions at a commissioners court session earlier this month.
Although he suffered a heart attack earlier this year, he insists his only focus is looking forward.
“Doctors say I have no damage from the attack,” he says. “I went into the hospital with no kidney function and barely a heart function. I came out with everything the way it should be.”
He was elected for his first term four years ago.
“In my first year, we had a big deficit budget, then we had a hurricane. But, I saw three precincts came together. It’s the same spirit that Precinct 4 County Commissioner David Bruns and I used this year to share road maintenance equipment. It’s working for us. I think that’s something I helped bring into the system – the desire to work together.”
Edwards thanks Hurricane Harvey for being the catalyst. “It pushed us together.”
This last year, he says, has seen some extensive road work in his precinct, including tearing down Clip Road and starting over.
“We started at the bottom and rebuilt it. It’s the only way to do it. That road will be here long after I’m gone.”
Pending road maintenance, he says, “is one of the main reasons I’m running again. There’sa lot more roads I want to repair. I think in four years I can have a lot of it done.”
His platform, he says, is basic. “I don’t do anything for votes. That’s probably not a popular thing to say, but the reason some of the roads in this county are in such bad shape is because it comes to votes.
“Some of the roads are pretty bad but they’re in areas where there are few people, but they’re still important roads. I just won’t let votes influence me like that on what needs to be done.”
On the next four years, he hopes to see better county cooperation with the Goliad Independent School District and the city.
“I love this county,” Edwards says. “I wasn’t born here; my wife wasn’t born here.
“We both moved here in the 1980s. I’ve had property in this county my whole life. I want to be buried here. I want to do the right thing for the county.
“That’s me.”
