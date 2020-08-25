EMS budget-busting overtime ongoing

GOLIAD – Goliad county EMS workers have been paid 8,774 in overtime hours this year and if that rate of overtime continues, it is projected to reach 11,267.99 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
This number, amounting to $207,675, is causing concern for county Judge Mike Bennett who reminds that this number of hours was only through July 11, and there are just shy of three months left in this fiscal year. Projecting that overtime through the rest of the fiscal year (which ends Sept. 30) at that rate, overtime expenses would be $266,698.42.
In 2018-19, the department put in 11,565 hours of overtime compared to 4,419 in 2017-18.
While the 2019-20 overtime rate would be a slight decrease — about 2.6 percent — from the previous fiscal year, it still represents almost a 255 percent increase compared with the 2017-2018 overtime rate.
EMS Director Jose Alcazar noted during the commissioners meeting Monday evening, July 27, that employees work in 48-hour shifts. He adds that the significant difference between 2018 and 2019 was a change in how employee time was calculated which resulted in the increase.
