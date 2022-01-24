Goliad County EMS has been gifted with a weather station by the Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council.
Along with Goliad, The Golden Crescent Regional Advisory Council has also given weather stations to the other counties under its umbrella. These counties include Victoria, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun and Dewitt. All of these counties are now equipped with a weather station for immediate use.
John Creech, the EMS director for Goliad County, is excited for the possibilities the new weather station opens up for himself and other EMS personnel.
“What’s pretty cool about it, let’s look at hurricanes,” said Creech. “One of the things we find out during hurricanes is that we can’t take the ambulance out if wind speeds are over 45 mph. Now one of the things we have, should we have a hurricane, we can actually monitor what the wind speed is in real time.
The weather station can give detailed information on temperatures along with the previously mentioned wind speed. It can also track how many inches of rain the region has faced and the local humidity.
“I guess the big deal for me is, ... we can actually monitor what is really happening in real time,” Creech continued.
Creech noted how advanced the new weather station is. They can connect to it via bluetooth and interface with it from a distance. Creech stated that the weather station will allow them to plan for the worst and hope for the best.
“It’s one of the things in public safety,” said Creech. “... that’s all this is, is just one more little thing that we have to put in our arsenal of helpful things whenever we have to make some dire decisions.
“I’ve been in enough hurricanes to know that you have no business sending a truck out after 45 mph.”
Creech mentioned that while he cannot foresee the weather station being the sole reason Goliad County EMS would make decisions, it certainly pulls the curtain back on a lot of unknown situations that Goliad County EMS may encounter.
Amongst Goliad County EMS, members look forward to what the weather station can do for them down the line.
“It’s just one more thing we have going for us,” said Creech. “We are always looking to add to what can make us a little more successful. How can we be better at what we do? I don’t know if these weather stations will impact things that much. ... I think it’s just one of those things we are having where we think it’s just neat. It’s not going to set the world on fire but it’s one of those things where we can look out and see what’s happening.”
Creech mentioned that he personally was not aware of what had gone into the decision to grant the Golden Crescent Counties new weather stations. However, Robert Fox, treasurer for Golden Crescent, was available to talk about their thought process.
“There’s grants and funding available to the Regional Advisory Council through the state of Texas and we applied for a grant,” said Fox. “We figured with the winter storm that happened recently, and obviously we are always in a hurricane awareness type mode every summer, we felt like these weather stations will provide local agencies with a very clear awareness of their weather in a local region.”
Fox stated that it is mainly used for community safety, especially as the weather station can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.
“I think the weather stations would have helped during the winter storm,” stated Fox. “It would have been a very accurate picture of the weather conditions: wind speed, relative humidity and temperature for local EMS agencies to really have a good idea of what’s going on at their location instead of depending on the national weather services that may not be in their county per se.”
Fox is confident that the stations will be of maximum use during the next tropical storm and hurricane season.
The Goliad County EMS weather station is currently fully operational and ready to assist EMS agents with their decision making. The station will also serve to increase safety during adverse weather events that occur throughout the year.
