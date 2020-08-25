GOLIAD – Looking for options to help resolve recurring budget concerns involving county emergency medical services, the Goliad County Commissioners Court decided to turn the matter over to the county’s citizens by unanimously voting to place a nonbinding referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot to gauge support for creating an emergency services district to oversee EMS operations.
County leaders, including County Judge Mike Bennett and commissioners Kenneth Edwards, Alonzo Morales, Mickey White and David Bruns, each studied the possibility of creating an emergency services district (ESD) and discussed the results of their research during a county commissioners court meeting on Aug. 10.
Expert advice sought
Bennett said he talked to officials familiar with emergency services districts in Jackson, Calhoun and Gonzales counties to get their thoughts.
“They can help fill us in on the ups and downs of these districts,” he said.
Financial concerns involving EMS expenses — much of which is related to substantial overtime hours — have county leaders looking for ways to better manage the expenses.
The county also addressed concerns regarding the high number of overtime hours for EMS employees in 2019, but took no action on the possibility of creating an emergency services district at that time.
