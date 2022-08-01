End of Summer Bash set for Aug. 5

Main Street Goliad will host its second annual End of Summer Bash in downtown Goliad from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
The event will feature food, games, music and an introduction of Goliad High School’s varsity athletes for the upcoming fall sports.
“We had a really nice turnout last year and the committee wanted to make it happen again,” said Kelli Miller, Main Street director.
Thirteen vending booths had been reserved by July 20.
“We have food booths, game booths and spirit gear booths,” Miller said. “Some will be handing out free school supplies and some are collecting school supplies. It’s a nice variety.”
The event is still registering vending booths through July 29 for the event, according to Miller.
At around 8:30 p.m., Goliad High School varsity athletics teams will be introduced and the GHS Tiger Band will perform for the audience.
