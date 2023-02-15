The earth had a mysterious visitor that arrived at very high velocity from outside our solar system. Outside our solar system means that it did not come from the planets and asteroids inside our solar system. That means it could be from another unknown galaxy although it still could have come from a distant star in our galaxy, the Milky Way.
For a while it was speculated that it came from another inhabited planetary system. Some scientists even speculated that it was an alien life space probe, but most scientists were skeptical of this.
The object was discovered as a tiny new speck of light on Oct. 19, 2017, by a University of Hawaii telescope. As such, Hawaii got to name it and they called it “oumuamua” which is translated as “a messenger from the distant past.”
It was first seen by a NASA program that scans the sky at night for comets and asteroids in our solar system. At first it was taken to be a distant asteroid or a comet. It was not aimed at Earth but looped around the Sun at a very high velocity. It only took about 10 days to approach and retreat.
Its speed was 196,000 miles per hour. The speed of light is much higher, 186,000 miles per second. Still its speed was very high for a planetary object. Telescopic observation showed it to be a cigar-shaped object about a quarter mile long (about ,1000 feet) and with only a 10th that width (100 feet).
It was not smooth like a spaceship but rough with one end bigger than the other, like a baseball bat. It had a reddish color although the color changed with time and object orientation.
The Earth received no electronic signals from the object, that is, no communication in our wave bands. Also, the object appeared to be tumbling through space. One scientist described it as a piece of space “junk.”
So, astronomers do not know what the mysterious visitor was or where it came from. Other interstellar objects may have passed through our solar system earlier, but we did not have the telescopic system to detect them.
Other optical measurements revealed that the object was accelerating slightly in the 10 days we had to observe it. It looped around the Sun and was gone. This led to the hypothesis that it was expelling hydrogen gas.
A reverse trajectory showed that its path was about 20 degrees tilted out of our solar planetary plane. Its path currently is toward the constellation Pegasus and in the direction of the bright star Vega. But we do not know when it started its travel toward our solar system.
So, this mysterious visitor raises a lot of questions with no answers for scientists. Have there been others that we missed? Is our solar system sending similar objects into interstellar space? Our solar system has millions of asteroids, but we do not know of any that are cigar shaped.
The few asteroids that we have photographed are roughly round or potato shaped. They do not seem to be moving very fast. But if their orbit were disturbed by a nearby massive neighbor like Jupiter, they could be flung out of our solar system. The study of asteroids is relatively recent.
Astronomers are just now trying to detect and study planets orbiting distant stars in the Milky Way. These are relatively young stars and we have found thousands of these extra-solar planets.
Now the most effort has been to try to detect if any of these exo-planets are in the “habitable” zone. This means that they are rocky planets and could have liquid water on their surface like life on Earth.
We cannot actually observe any of these extra-solar planets because they are too near their parent star.
Astronomy has made many recent discoveries but there are more questions than answers. One of the biggest questions is “Are we alone in the universe?”
