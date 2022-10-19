A sub sandwich – it’s what’s for dinner

Have you ever had one of those days where you absolutely did not want to cook anything? Seems like I’m having more and more of those.
Last week I had two days of shopping in Victoria running all kinds of errands. The first day I was there eight hours. It almost killed me. Then, after I recuperated a bit, I went back for a second day that lasted five hours. So, any type of cooking wasn’t going to happen when I got home. The choice for Bil then became, “what do you want on your sub sandwich?”
I bought six different kinds of cheese, two deli meats and a variety pack of weird Italian sausage slices just to try them out. I also like mine with lots of veggies, so I bought all of those fresh too.
It took me about five minutes to make Bil’s plain jane sandwich of turkey and Swiss, and after I severed him his, I started to make mine. In the time it took Bil to eat his sandwich, then fill the deer feeder with corn, and then go out to the barn to get a tool, I was still building my sandwich.
After that, I decided I wasn’t going to go to all that trouble again every time I had a craving for a sub sandwich, so before I started the daunting task of putting everything back in the fridge, I decided to chop the veggies (minus the lettuce) together in one container, chop some of the meats and cheeses in another container, and the next day, I just combined a bit of the two, added some of the dressing, and made myself some bruschetta on slices of toasted baguette instead of a monstrous sandwich. Much easier and quicker that way.
One thing I did bake were these brownies for the dog sitter when we had to run up to MDA again.
Dressing for sub sandwiches
Combine:
• 1/2 cup Miracle Whip
• 1/2 cup mayo
• 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
• 1 scant Tbsp. dry Italian salad dressing mix
• 1/2 tsp. dry Italian herbs
• few shakes each of: garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper
• 1/4 tsp. dried red pepper flakes
Mix until smooth and set in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes to let the flavors bloom.
Sandwich fixins
• 1 loaf garlic Italian bread
Choice of cheeses: provolone, muenster, mozzarella, pepper jack, Swiss, colby jack
Choice of meats: turkey, ham, salami, capocollo, calabrese, pepperoni
Choice of veggies: Butter lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced Black or green olives, thinly sliced red onion, chopped jalapenos from a jar, Italian-seasoned sliced pepperoncini rings, Grillo’s pickle spears on the side
Split the bread in half, not cutting all the way through. Spread the dressing on both halves. Choose your cheeses, meats and veggies. Put the cheeses on one half of the loaf and the meats on the other side. Top with veggies of choice and drizzle on more dressing. Close sandwich and enjoy with a nice pickle spear and some chips.
Dog-sitter brownies
• 1 stick butter
• 4 Tbsp. cocoa powder
• 1 cup sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• pinch of salt
• 3/4 cup flour
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 to 1 1/2 cups coarsely broken walnuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter an 11x7 inch brownie pan and dust with 1/2 Tbsp. cocoa powder. Set aside.
In a small saucepan, melt together the butter and cocoa powder and whisk smooth. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs until well beaten, add in the sugar, salt, and vanilla. Temper this egg mixture with a couple of tablespoons of the butter/cocoa mixture before adding in the rest of it then whisk in the flour and baking powder. Fold in the nuts and pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 25 minutes. Cool before adding frosting, if desired, and cutting.
Cook’s Notes: Golden Farms makes a nice French-fried onion they call crispy onions. They are gluten free, too.