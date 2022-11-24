WARNING: This column may read like the rantings of an old man.
I enjoy golf. I’m not very good at it, but it allows me to get away from the computer monitor for three or four hours.
I also enjoy the sounds of nature at the golf course I often frequent. A great horned owl resides in an ancient pecan tree on one hole. If you’re there a few minutes before sunset, you can hear its hoots echo through the course.There are also other varieties of birds that call the course home.
Unlike most golfers of today, I rarely crank up one of my Spotify playlists while on the course. The Rolling Stones just aren’t as relaxing as nature’s playlist.
The only disrupting sounds I hear far too often on the golf course, and just about everywhere else these days, come from humans. Loud “f-bombs,” “gd-bombs,” “sh-bombs,” “mf-bombs,” and “bombs” I have never heard before often fill the air at the course from golfers young and old, ahead of me and behind me.
A missed three-foot putt will produce language that would make Andrew Dice Clay blush (millennials, please Google Andrew Dice Clay).
I try my best to ignore the increasing amount of expletives that I hear in public. But it isn’t easy. I guess I come from a different era, when people weren’t so flippant of their “potty mouths.”
Before you tell me to get off my high horse, know that all the words that comedian George Carlin said you can’t say on TV have come from my lips. The vast majority of the time, they have come in situations when I have stepped barefooted on one of my kids’ Legos or when someone has cut me off on the freeway.
I know. That’s no excuse.
Please know I am not trying to restrict free speech in any way. I am not offended when hearing these words. I’m just a bit puzzled by our culture’s acceptance of profanity from our youth.
Momma (yeah, you knew I was going there) had no tolerance for foul language in her house. Cuss words to her included “darnit,” “dangit,” “dadgummit” and any other G-rated substitute for R-rated words of the day.
You didn’t get three strikes with Momma. If she heard a word come out of our mouths that simply sounded like or sometimes even had the same syllables of a cuss word, we were dealt a harsh penalty.
Momma would get a bar of Lava soap, lather it up and stick it in our mouths for about five minutes. Every burp for at least two weeks felt and tasted like it came up as a soapy bubble.
Child abuse? Please, these were the 1960s.
Even Dad obeyed the rule. He would eventually let one slip out when Roger Staubach threw an interception. But, for the most part, he set the example Momma demanded.
One night, while walking home from a high school football game, a couple of teenagers were behind us on the sidewalk. One blurted out an “sh-bomb” audible enough for even my near-deaf Dad to hear.
Dad turned around and gave them a stern lecture.
“This is my boy, right here,” he said as he grabbed my hand. “You will not speak that way around him.”
I was never more proud of Dad than on that night.
I only recall two Lava “mouthwashings.” A much worse, hands-on punishment was dealt if we uttered the “n-word” or any other kind of racial slur.
Momma was way ahead of her time. I never allowed anything close to profanity exit my mouth in her presence up until the day she died. I respected her too much.
But to this day, some 50-plus years later, each time I utter one of those words under my breath, I can still almost taste that Lava bar in my mouth.
Each time I see a Lava bar on the soap aisle at Walmart or H-E-B, I am reminded of Momma’s golden rule. I doubt “mouthwashing” of Momma’s kind exists in any household today. That’s too bad.
My wife carried on Momma’s rule in our home. Three kids have come and gone with nary a Lava bar required.
Maybe I’ll start handing out Lava bars the next time I go to the golf course.
Call me old school if you want, or just call me old. But you can’t say I didn’t warn you.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•