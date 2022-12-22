Add a little German flair to your Christmas treats

So, my Facebook friend from Germany has been posting photos recently as she gets her household ready for Christmas. She has shown pictures of the fabulous German Christmas markets she’s attended, her advent wreath, and her list of cookies and sweet breads she will start making soon.
All of this has gotten me into the Christmas mood so I actually put up our tree early.
Bil has been asking lately when the gingerbread cookies will magically appear, but then I had flashbacks to last year when I tried rolling them out and using intricate cookie cutters. It was a disaster. So, this time I went for simple.
My German friend stated that the cookies in Germany are a lot less sweet than those in the U.S. so I started looking on the European cooking sites for some recipes.
I found one for “Magenbrot” which states that it is a cookie very popular at fairgrounds and Christmas markets. I had to make adjustments for the ingredients we have here, but I think my friend would still like them. Bil does.
I made my own gingerbread spice to use in this recipe. McCormick used to sell one, but I guess they didn’t sell enough as it isn’t on the shelves any longer.
If you don’t have all the spices on hand to make the spice mix, check out our local spice store on the east side of the square. I just checked with her to see if she has cardamom and she does. Plus, you can buy just what you need for a recipe and not a whole huge jar of each spice that you rarely use. She may even agree to make the mix for you, if you ask sweetly.
German gingerbread spice mix (lebkuchengerwurz)
In an empty spice jar, spoon in:
• 2 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
• 1 tsp. cloves
• 1/2 tsp. allspice
• 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
• 1/2 tsp. cardamom
• 1/2 tsp. ginger
• 1/2 tsp. anise (optional)
Give the jar a good shake to combine spices.
(I did not use the anise as I dislike licorice intensely and that is what that spice tastes like)
Magenbrot
(German Gingerbread Bites)
• 2 sticks butter, softened
• 1 1/4 cups sugar
• 1/8 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. vanilla
• 2 large eggs
• 2 tbsp. cocoa powder
• 2 tsp. homemade gingerbread spice mix
• 1 tsp. baking powder
• 3 1/2 cups flour
Using an electric mixer, cream the butter, sugar, salt, and vanilla together until well combined. Add in the eggs and beat until fluffy.
Combine the remaining dry ingredients in a bowl and add to the egg/sugar mixture in increments. The dough will be really thick so you may have to add the last half cup by hand. Place dough on a sheet of parchment paper and form into a thick, round disk. Cut into 6 equal wedges.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 large cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Take each wedge and roll into a long log about 3/4 inch thick. Place 3 logs on each cookie sheet. Bake each sheet separately for 15- 20 minutes. The cookies should look dry and feel firm to the touch.
Remove from the oven and immediately brush on the lemon glaze with a pastry brush. Make sure all the ends and sides are covered as well. Cool completely before cutting into pieces on an angle with a serrated knife. Keep in an airtight container.
Lemon glaze
(double this recipe for a thicker double coating)
• 2 tbsp. lemon juice
• 1 cup powdered sugar
Whisk together until smooth. Add a few drops of water if too thick to brush on.
Cook’s notes
Unless you have a sturdy stand mixer, you will need to add the last 1/2 cup of dry ingredients by hand as the dense batter really slows down a hand mixer.
After shaping into a disk, I refrigerated mine overnight as it was just too late in the day to start baking. Remove from the refrigerator and let the dough come back to room temperature before shaping into logs if you chill yours.
I doubled the lemon glaze recipe as I wanted enough to double glaze the baked logs. I had a bit left over.