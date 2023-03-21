In my twenty plus years as a licensed aesthetician, I have often had clients ask about the differences between using Alpha-hydroxy (AHA), referred to as Alpha hydroxy Acids and Beta hydroxy acids (BHA) .
To clarify, AHA’s is a water soluble chemical exfoliation and is used to remove dead skin cells. There are several types of AHAs derived from plants, fruits, milk and other molecules. The usage of skincare containing Alpha-hydroxy acids helps to improve the texture and appearance of skin by promoting cellular regeneration. As a result, the skin is smoother, and brighter.
AHAs are gentle, and recommended for mature and dry skin types.
Beta-hydroxy Acids (BHA) are an oil- based chemical that also act as an exfoliant and work by penetrating the skin that aids in unclogging the pores.
These BHAs can be found in papayas, pineapples and some plants. Skin care products containing salicylic acid come from the bark of willow trees and are most commonly found in many products.
Beta-hydroxy acids help the skin by exfoliating the skin’s dead skin cells with blackheads and whiteheads by penetrating into the pore.
Using BHAs can make the skin more sensitive to the sun; so, as a general rule always make sure you are using a sunscreen with both UVA and UVB protection .
Educate yourself about skin care products by reading labels, get regular facials from a professional and and see a dermatologist should any concerns arise.