Last week we had a real treat at our house…. spaghetti! I haven’t had pasta in at least 9 months after I gave up eating all grains, but since I got over my big health scare, I’ve been eating anything and everything. So, when daughter Amanda texted that she was making her dad’s favorite spaghetti sauce at her house for supper, I decided to surprise Bil with the same.
One of Amanda’s first jobs was as a waitress at a family-owned Italian restaurant. Her dad used to go in often to check on how she was doing, and he would order this pasta dish along with their rosemary-red onion foccacia bread. The restaurant has been closed for many years now, but their recipe still survives thanks to Amanda.
This recipe is super simple and so good. I doubt I’ll ever eat red sauce again.
Amanda’s recipe is for a large portion, and below it is what I did a bit different for a smaller serving.
Amanda’s Amazing Pasta Sauce
1 lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled
3 Tbsp. butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ tsp. salt
1 quart heavy cream
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup frozen peas
1 box penne pasta
Directions: Melt butter in a saucepan and add garlic. Sauté on medium-low heat for a few minutes. Add in the heavy cream and stir in the Parmesan cheese (or you can use Pecorino Romano cheese). Add in the cooked crumbled bacon and the frozen peas. Simmer all together for about 15-20 minutes.
While the sauce is simmering, cook pasta according to package directions and then drain. Either add the pasta to the sauce and stir to coat or ladle it over the pasta when serving.
My Smaller Version
3 slices Cottage bacon*
3 Tbsp. Butter
3 large cloves of garlic, crushed
¼ tsp. salt
1 pint heavy cream
1 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1/3 cup petit frozen peas
½ lb. spaghetti
Directions: Fry the cottage bacon and cut into small pieces when cool enough to handle. Set aside.
Melt butter in a saucepan and add garlic. Sauté on low a few minutes to let the garlic flavor the butter. Pour in the heavy cream and stir in the Parmesan cheese. Add in the salt, bacon, and peas. Cover the pan, turn off the heat, and let it sit while cooking the pasta.
Cook the spaghetti as directed on the package.** Drain and add a tablespoon of butter to the pasta. Gently reheat the sauce and serve over individual bowls of spaghetti.
(Cook’s Notes: *Cottage bacon can be found at the new grocery store in Cuero. It is a cross between bacon and ham and it is very meaty.
**I cook my pasta the lazy way. It works if you have an electric stove.
Bring salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and stir as it comes back to a boil to make sure the pieces aren’t sticking together. Add in a tablespoon of butter. Put a lid on the pot and turn off the heat, but leave the pot on the burner. Let sit for 20 minutes. Pasta should be perfectly cooked. It always works for me. I also make my instant grits this way but let them sit for 25-30 minutes.)