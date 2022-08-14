Amy’s appetizing surprise packages

Sometimes when niece Amy, who lives next door, cooks big, we are the lucky beneficiaries.
She packs up containers for us and hangs them in a bag on the fence we share and then lets us know we have a surprise.
Such was the case recently when she cooked for her church pot luck.
We only got a few bites of this lemon dessert as it was all that was left after the luncheon, but it was enough to know that I will soon be making this as Bil loved it. I’m thinking of experimenting with key lime pie filling, perhaps, instead of lemon.
The container of black-eyed pea salad was a nice reminder that I hadn’t made this in ages and that I need to put it back on my list of summer salads as I really love it.
Thanks Amy, for sharing with us and passing along your recipes. It is much appreciated.
Amy’s lemon cobbler
• 1 stick butter
• 1 cup self-rising flour
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 cup milk
• 1/2 tsp lemon extract
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1 can (21 oz.) lemon pie filling
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut butter into pieces and put in a deep 9 or 10 inch baking pan and place in the oven as it preheats. Remove when the butter is melted and set aside.
Whisk together the flour and sugar. Add in the milk and flavorings. When smooth, pour the batter over the melted butter. Do not stir.
Spoon the lemon pie filling over the batter. Do not stir.
Bake for 50-55 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
Amy’s black-eyed pea salad
(Makes a big batch)
• 2 cans black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed
• 2 cans black beans, drained and rinsed
• 2 cans corn, drained and rinsed
• 1/2 medium-sized red onion, diced
• 1/2 bunch (more or less) cilantro, chopped
• 2-3 Roma tomatoes, diced
• Juice of 2 limes
• Zesty Italian salad dressing
• 1 avocado, diced
In a large bowl, stir together the beans, peas and corn. Add in the onion, as much or as little of the cilantro as you like, and the tomatoes. Add the lime juice and enough of the salad dressing as it takes to coat it well. Refrigerate for several hours or even overnight. Right before serving, add in the avocado.
This can be a salad dish or an appetizer served with tortilla chips.
(Cook’s Notes: Amy says you can also add finely minced jalapeno to this dish if you would like some heat to it.)