The way that paleo archeologists have discovered the identity of ancient DNA is by finding ancient bones that can be drilled into. The DNA is in the interior of teeth in the skeleton of an ancient cadaver. Such ancient cadavers are rare and the DNA in the bones is usually highly degraded and when successful yields DNA for one point in time.
There are actually two kinds of DNA and they yield two kinds of data. The cell contains both kinds of DNA. One kind is mitochondrial DNA or MTDNA. MTDNA is inherited only from the mother and produces the energy needed by the cell. The other DNA is called the nuclear DNA or just DNA and carries all the genetic data. Both are double helix strands based on strings of amino acids.
Only four types of amino acids are found to connect the two strands in both types of DNA with names that are abbreviated A, C, G and T. The two strands in DNA are very long with many repeating sequences. Sometimes the repeating sequences are called “junk DNA” because genetics scientists do not know why they are there.
The sequence of these four amino acids in DNA form the genetic code to form the various proteins necessary for life. These sequences also form the three kinds of DNA for current human life: Neanderthal, Denisova and modern humans or homo sapiens, the latter is the only one not extinct. Much current research now is focused on the histories of these three types of hominids.
The difference between the DNA of chimpanzees and modern humans is only about one percent, both descended from a common ancestor about 5,000,000 years ago. The differences between the DNA of the three hominid species is subtle.
A reconstruction of the face of a Neanderthal from a 40,000 year old skull shows that this Neanderthal in a business suit and a good hair cut could pass through a crowd of modern humans without drawing stares.
The fossil cadavers are usually found in caves that had been occupied by one or all of the hominids over a period of time. A way has recently been developed to extract the DNA from the dirt in the cave.. The dirt may be 10 to 15 feet deep. When archeologists sift through the dirt they do that very carefully, layer by layer. The deeper the layer the older the layer.
The excavated dirt can be used as stratigraphy to develop a history of the extracted DNA. The ability to extract the hominid DNA from all the interfering DNA is a great technical achievement. The age dating of the dirt sample gives the history of the DNA over tens of thousands of years, back to 130,000 years ago and older.. This was when the Neanderthal were still living in Europe.
It could also reveal when homo sapiens migrated into Europe about 60,000 years ago. All the hominids originally migrated from Africa.
Scientists recently reported that they had successfully extracted the first nuclear DNA from an ancient human from the 130,000 years old dirt in a cave in Spain. This ancient DNA belonged to a Neanderthal. But the history was surprising. The DNA from the 130,000 year old Neanderthal group was replaced by another group at 100,000 years old.
The DNA fingerprint had changed or evolved. That had never been seen before. The cause may have been a change in climate. To be clear, the group at 130,000 years had gone extinct and been replaced by another group.
So now they had at least two DNA fingerprints for Neanderthal. Then excavating other caves they found a 120,000 year old male Neanderthal that lived in the same cave with a Denisova in a cave in Siberia. Other caves gave a result that indicated a drop in temperature in Europe at 110,000 years as a new glacial period moved in.
Other results found DNA that belonged to homo sapiens but that group also went extinct. The technique of extracting DNA from dirt was revealing details of the history of hominids in Europe never before available. Undoubtedly more surprises to come.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”