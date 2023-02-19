An optimist sees the doughnut, a pessimist sees the hole

If you took a peek into my refrigerator, you would find an abundance of two things: jams and jellies, and pickles and other pickled items, about 12 jars in each category.
The jelly collection I blame on my mom who would only let us open one jar of jelly at a time. Too bad if you got tired of strawberry, as we would have to eat it until it was gone before she would buy another flavor. So now I open as many as I want.
The pickle collection I blame on my German heritage which loves all sour and fermented things.
I had good intentions over Christmas to make thumbprint cookies to use up some of the jellies, but that didn’t happen. Now I have four more new flavors of jam that I want to try waiting in the pantry, so I have to use up some of the old ones to make room for the new.
Since Bil had a lodge meeting coming up, I threw together this cake hoping it would be a jelly-doughnut type of thing so I could finish off one of the jelly jars. But as you can see, the jam didn’t stay in the middle of the cake like I thought it would, so that was disappointing. It turned out to be a jelly upside-down cake instead. But that is ok as mistakes can be hidden with a heavy drizzle of glaze. Maybe next time I’ll bake the cake first and then punch holes in it with a wooden spoon, and then fill the holes with jam. It’s a work in progress.
Almost a jelly-doughnut cake
Dry ingredients:
• 2 1/2 cups flour
• 1 1/4 cups sugar
• 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. baking soda
• 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
• 1/2 tsp. salt
Wet ingredients:
• 1 1/4 cups buttermilk
• 2 large eggs
• 1 stick butter, melted
• 2 tsp. vanilla
• 1/2 tsp. almond flavoring
Extra ingredients:
Favorite jam, butter and sugar for greasing pan
Glaze:
• 1 1/3 cups powdered sugar
• 1 Tbsp. very soft butter
• splash of vanilla
• enough milk to thin it out
First, measure out the buttermilk and set out the eggs about 30 minutes before you are ready to bake, to take off the refrigerator chill. Also, melt the butter and set aside so it will cool a bit before using.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Butter an angel food tube pan really, really well then sprinkle in a handful of sugar and roll the pan around so the butter is covered by the sugar. Don’t forget to do this to the center tube also.
Whisk together the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Whisk together the wet ingredients in a smaller mixing bowl.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until combined; but, don’t over mix.
Transfer the thick batter into the pan and even out the top. Put small dollops of your favorite jam in a circle in the middle of the cake batter.
Bake for 45 minutes until it is firm when lightly touched. Cool for a few minutes until you can see the cake shrinking away from the sides of the pan, then invert onto a heat-proof platter.
When cool, whisk all the glaze ingredients together and drizzle over the cake.