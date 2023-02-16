Ancient astronomy is richly documented in sky charts, rock art and many tales of Native American mythology. The ancient Indians around the world were fixated on the night sky for their cosmology, practical guidance such as the seasons and stories about the origin of humans and animals. Except for Greece, India and China this history was not recorded in writing. Other cultures did not have a writing system.
Besides the fixed stars, the wandering stars (planets), there were a few celestial events that all ancient people could see with the naked eye. There was the Crab Supernova explosion in 1054 AD. There was an even earlier Supernova in 3600 BC.
There were occasional meteor showers and comets seen in America. These bright celestial occurrences have occasionally been shown on animal skins, in rock art and even cave paintings.
More frequent than supernova, but nearly as observable to the naked eye, are comets or meteor showers. Comets have been noted and commented on at least from the time of Greece and Rome. Aristotle thought that comets were shooting stars. A Roman thought that comets were definitely a celestial object and were worshiped in a temple in Rome.
Halley’s comet was noted in 1066 and thought to be related to the Norman invasion of England. It was even shown in the Bayeux tapestry. Halley’s comet reappears every 75 years. A great comet appeared in the year 1577 AD and allowed observation by telescope. It was concluded that the tail of the comet pointed to the sun and not direction of travel.
It was also discovered that comets moved on a parabolic path around the sun. The appearance of a comet was heralded as the harbinger of momentous event on earth. It was usually interpreted as a bad luck sign.
The Pawnee star chart was created by this tribe about 300 years ago. It was painted on a deer skin about 22 inches by 15 inches. The figures on this sky chart are done in black and ocre (orange) ink. The most prominent stars are represented by crosses.
The North Star is near the center of the map near a group of stars that can be identified as the Little Dipper. Nearby is another group that represents the Big Dipper. The name identifications were made by modern astronomers. We don’t know what the Indians called them.
Another star cluster is named the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters. This group of seven stars move together across the night sky. Other constellation that are shown are Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Hydra, Coma and Corona Borealis. A large collection of faint stars in the middle of the map is thought to represent the Milky Way.
A number of other stars shown is: Sirius (the morning star, Venus), Antares, and Polaris, Snake and Stinger. The whole of the Pawnee sky chart is enclosed in a thick black line that represents the horizon.
In the Lascaux cave in France there is a large realistic wall painting of a bull. Near the head of the bull there is a purposeful arrangement of about 30 black dots. One cluster of seven black dots resembles the pattern of the Pleiades or the Seven Sisters. Turns out the Pleiades are easy to spot.
Another part of the group seems to show Orion and Taurus (the Bull) Other dots in the arrangement lie along the bull’s horns. The wall painting is dated to 17,000 years ago. The figure of the bull is 17 feet long, the longest in the cave. The dots could represent part of the constellation we call Taurus the Bull.
The is an even older rock art petroglyph in India that could contain a representation of a supernova. That piece of rock art is dated to 3600 BC. Alongside the supernova figure there are shown realistic stick figures of three men and an antlered deer and a bow and arrow.
There are many other petroglyphs around the world that show animals, humans and occasionally individual stars, maybe supernova.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”