Ander-Weser VFD fajita meal fundraiser set for April 22

The Ander-Weser Volunteer Department will hold its Spring Fajita Meal Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at 3306 E. FM 1961 in Weesatche.
The drive-through-only meal will consist of steak fajitas, rice, beans and a beverage for $12.
Raffle tickets, at $5 per ticket or 5 for $20, are being sold.
The drawing will be held on April 22. Winners will be contacted the next week.
Proceeds will be used to help cover 2023 expenses.
All major credit cards will be accepted and donations are appreciated.