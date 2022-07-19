Apple/grape dessert good warm or cold

It seems like I’ve had a fruit failure again. Every once in a while, especially after my doctor fusses at me, I put fruit on my grocery list with the intention of having fresh fruit for a snack in place of something loaded with refined sugar. So recently I loaded up with a watermelon, some big peaches, beautiful black grapes and apples that were on sale.
I do good with making better choices for about a week, but then something usually happens to get me off track. This time it started with Bil asking if I was going to make an apple pie, which is code for, “I’d really would like an apple pie!” I didn’t have enough apples to make a nice full pie so I had to come up with something else.
Many years ago on the Food Network, a show visited a restaurant that served an apple-grape pie. Since I had both of them on hand, I attempted to make a cobbler with that combination because I had no pie crust.
If you have never had grapes baked in something, you are really missing out on a good thing. I loved the apple-grape combination. But of course, Bil picked out all the grapes before he ate his portion.
When this concoction was warm, it was very close to a cobbler, yet when it was cool, it cut like a cake.
Apple-grape dessert
Apple filling
Part 1:
• 3 large apples
• 2/3 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup water, or more
• 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
pinch of salt
Part 2:
• 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
• 2 Tbsp. water
• 2 Tbsp. butter
• 2 tsp. cinnamon
• 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
• 2 cups whole black or red grapes
Part 1: Peel and core the apples. Cut into bite-size chunks and put in a large saucepan. Add the sugar, water, lemon juice and salt and cook on medium until the apples begin to soften, adding more water as needed to keep some juice around them.
Part 2: Make a slurry with the cornstarch and water. Add this to the apples and cook until thick, adding more water if needed until it looks like canned apple pie filling. Then remove from heat and add the butter, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir in grapes to take off the refrigerator chill. Set aside
Batter:
• 2 cups baking mix
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 large can evaporated milk
• 1/2 cup water
• 2 eggs
• 1 tsp. vanilla
•1/4 cup butter, melted
• cinnamon-sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the baking mix and sugar.
Pour the milk into a 2-cup measuring cup and add the water to make 2 cups of liquid.
Using a fork, beat eggs and vanilla into the milk and then pour the liquid mixture into the dry ingredients. Whisk until batter is smooth. Then pour the batter into a 9x13 inch pan that has been sprayed with Pam.
Drizzle the melted butter over the batter.
Put small dollops of the apple/grape mixture all over the batter. Sprinkle heavily with cinnamon sugar. Bake for 40 minutes or until it is a nice brown color and the center is set.
Good warm with vanilla ice cream for dessert or at room temperature the next day with your morning cup of coffee.
Cook’s Notes: I like the H-E-B brand of baking mix as it doesn’t have the aftertaste like Bisquick does. In place of the evaporated milk and water, you can use whole milk. I just didn’t have any.