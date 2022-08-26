Baked cauliflower: great taste without the carbs

So here I go again, trying my best to cut back on carbs, sugar and mainly bread. When we were making those eight trips to MDA for Bil, I was doing a lot of stress eating and my scale shows it.
But now, after the skillful doctors cut out all the bad parts and Bil is all better, I need to work on myself and the damage eating out at restaurants did to me. I really over did it in that area, too, when all the kids and grandkids came down from Ohio for Bil’s 75th birthday a couple of weeks ago.
So, today I fixed baked chicken and baked cauliflower. Except for the orange marmalade, this meal is pretty much keto. At least I didn’t fix potatoes or noodles to go with it like I normally would have, so it is a step in the right direction.
Baked cauliflower with cheese sauce
• 1 head cauliflower
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
• 1/2 cup grated white cheddar cheese* (see note)
• 1 tsp. garlic powder
• 1/2 tsp. dried parsley flakes, optional
Prepare the cauliflower by cutting away the green leaves and digging out of the core of the cauliflower, but not too deep as you want to keep the cauliflower whole and intact.
Put it in a steamer basket and steam 10+ minutes or until it’s soft. You do not want it mushy or over cooked. Remove the pot from the heat and uncover. When the cauliflower is cool enough to handle, transfer it to a round baking dish.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Mix up the remaining ingredients and spread it over the cauliflower. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until you can easily stick a pointed knife in it and all the cheese has melted.
(Cook’s notes: *I did not like how the cheddar cheese separated and did not incorporate into the sauce. It made the sauce so very oily, so next time I will use just regular white American cheese and hopefully it will result in a smoother sauce.)
Marmalade barbecue chicken
• 1 package of 4 chicken thighs with skin
• 1/2 cup marmalade
• 1/4 cup Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce
• 2 tsp. prepared horseradish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut off the extra fat that wraps around the thigh. Leave on the top skin. Season your chicken with a little season salt. Brown chicken in a skillet in a small amount of oil until both sides have some color. Set aside.
Mix together the remaining ingredients to make the sauce. Put a few tablespoons of the sauce in the bottom of an 8x8 inch baking dish that has been sprayed with Pam. Place the browned thighs on top. Spread the remaining sauce over the tops of the thighs. Bake for about 1 hour uncovered.