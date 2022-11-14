Baked potato dish, delicious anyway you stack it

I’m kind of getting worried about myself in that I can’t keep an idea in my head very long. For instance, the entire time I was cooking this recipe, I had envisioned that I would put the Shepherd’s Pie filling in a potato skin, cover it with mashed potatoes and top it with cheese. I thought it would make a pretty presentation when the potato was cut open to have the juicy filling run out.
So, I baked the potatoes, made the mashed potato topping, and cooked up the filling. But when Bil was ready to eat, I totally forgot about the order I wanted it to go in and it came out like this (see photo). I was pretty bummed.
Not that it mattered to Bil, but bummed that my idea had left my head so quickly. Well, anyway you serve it, it makes for a nice lunch or supper.
Shepherd’s Pie Baked Potatoes
• 2 baking potatoes
• 1 lb. ground beef
• 1/2 onion, chopped fine
• 2 cups boxed beef stock
• 1/2 cup frozen corn
• 1/2 cup frozen petit peas
• pinch of dried thyme
• 1 Tbsp. ketchup
• 1/2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
• 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
• 2 Tbsp. water
• Seasonings: salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder
• grated yellow cheese
Wash the potatoes, wrap in foil, pierce several times with a knife, and bake 1 hour at 350.
Remove potatoes and unwrap. Let set until they can be handled, then cut in half and scoop out the centers of the potatoes. Mash this up with a little butter and a splash of milk along with some salt and pepper and set aside.
In a large frying pan, brown off the meat with the onion and seasonings. Add in the beef stock and vegetables. Let simmer for a few minutes. Add the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce.
Make a slurry with cornstarch and water. Pour into the meat sauce and let cook a few minutes to thicken a bit. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking. If it is too thick, add a bit more beef stock.
Fill the hollowed-out potato skin with the meat sauce, top with a layer of mashed potatoes, top with some cheese and return to the oven for 8-10 minutes to make sure everything is warmed through.