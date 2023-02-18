Brad Upton to headline debut of CBC comedy series

The Coastal Bend College Foundation will launch the Coastal Bend College Comedy Series, a bi-annual stand-up comedy event that will be held at the Gertrude R. Jones Auditorium on the college’s Beeville campus.
All proceeds from the series will be used to fund scholarships through the Coastal Bend College Foundation.
Nationally-known comedian and social media superstar Brad Upton will headline the debut event, which will be held on Saturday, April 29.
Upton has been in the stand-up comedy world since the late 1980s after a short stint as a high school teacher and track and field coach in Washington. He made numerous appearances on cable TV in the early 1990s, headlined comedy clubs throughout the United States and was a popular performer for corporate events.
In 2002, Upton won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and appeared as part of the HBO Comedy Festival before touring with the late Joan Rivers. He has served as the opening act for legendary singer Johnny Mathis and has also been seen in concert with The Smothers Brothers, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, George Jones, Glen Campbell, Little Big Town, Smokey Robinson, Pam Tillis, Joe Diffie, Lewis Black, Jeff Foxworthy, Neal McCoy and others.
Upton burst into the national consciousness in 2018 when his hilarious rebuke of millennials, a clip from his 2017 Dry Bar Comedy special titled “Will Be Funny For Money,” went viral on social media. The clip had 12 million views in just 48 hours and more than 33 million views in just 10 days. Upton’s CD subsequently reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes comedy chart thanks to his viral success. The video has been viewed nearly 100 million times since its release in June 2018.
Upton released his second Dry Bar Comedy special titled “I’m Not Done Yet” in 2021 and remains a fixture in comedy clubs and theatres across the country.
Tickets for Upton’s show as part of the Coastal Bend College Comedy Series will be available online at coastalbend.edu/comedy. Gold section seats are $25 each and silver section seats are $15 each.
The Coastal Bend College Comedy Series will return for a second show in the fall of 2023. Details on that event will be announced at a later date.
For more information, or to inquire about purchasing a sponsorship for the series, call the Coastal Bend College Foundation office at 361-354-2348 or email foundation@coastalbend.edu.
Information submitted by Kevin J. Keller, Senior Administrative Assistant, Coastal Bend College Foundation