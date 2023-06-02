Brush Country Cuisine: Whitetail Picadillo

No dish exudes the cultural flavor of South Texas like Whitetail Picadillo. It combines the region’s most enduring pastime with a meal that is recognizable to virtually every South Texas-native.
Picadillo is a traditional dish used in most Latin American countries. Some variants use ground beef, olives, raisins and tomatoes, but the Mexican version, the one found in South Texas kitchens, uses beef, onions, peppers and potatoes. This dish and similar variants, like carne con papas, are found simmering in kitchens thoughout the Brush Country.
Whitetail deer don’t need any introduction. They are the most sought after game in the country and share a long and intimate relationship with South Texas.
As a fellow South Texan I implore you: put away the burger spatula and put away the chili pot.
Make Whitetail Picadillo to bring the hunt and the table a little bit closer to your Brush County home.
Ingredients:
2 lb ground vension
½ onion, diced
2 green bell peppers, diced
4 cups potato peeled and diced
8 cloves garlic minced
16 ounces tomato sauce
3 cups beef broth
2 tsp salt
2 tsp ground black pepper
2 tsp ground comino (cumin)
2 tsp coriander
Cooking Steps
Brown ground meat over medium heat.
Add potatoes, peppers and onions. Cook at medium heat until onions and peppers are soft. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
Pour and mix in tomato sauce and beef broth then mix.
Mix in salt, pepper, cumin and coriander.
Bring mixture to a simmer. Cover and cook for 20 minutes.
Remove lid and stir. Cook for 15 more minutes or until potatoes are soft and msot of the liquid is gone.
Serve with tortillas.
**This dish makes great taco, gordita and tamale filling, or it can be eaten like a stew. At our house we throw in a little cheese and lime to liven things up.