The carnival is back at the Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo.
After two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the carnival will return to the Goliad County Fairgrounds as part of the 2022 Goliad County Fair & Rodeo on March 16-20.
Pre-sale carnival arm-band tickets are available at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at the Goliad County Franklin Street Annex at 329 Franklin Street in Goliad.
The cost for the pre-sale arm-band tickets, which are available through March 14, is $20. Arm-band tickets at the carnival will cost $25.
The carnival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. on March 17 and 18, from noon to 11 p.m. on March 19, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on March 20.
The Goliad County Fair Association recently released the schedule of events.
The PRCA Rodeo will be held March 18-20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on March 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. on March 20.
Following is the complete schedule for the 2022 Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo:
Wednesday, March 16
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - commercial heifer interviews
• 9 a.m.-noon - ag mechanic project checking-in
• 1 p.m. - ag mechanic judging
Thursday, March 17
• 7:30 a.m.-noon - check-in for junior commercial heifers
• 8-10 a.m. - check-in for homemaking division entries, sifting swine
• 9-11 a.m. - sifting rabbits
• 10-11 a.m. - sifting lambs, goats• 10:30-11 a.m. - sifting broilers
• 11-11:30 a.m. - sifting turkeys
• 11 a.m.-noon - sifting beef cattle
• Noon-7 p.m. - Petting Zoo at old homemaking building
• 1 p.m. - junior commercial heifer judging, broiler judging
• 2 p.m. - turkey judging
• 3 p.m. - rabbit judging
• 5-11 p.m. - carnival
• 7 p.m. - swine judging
Friday, March 18
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - homemaking division exhibits open
• 9 a.m. - lamb judging
• 10 a.m. - pee wee goat judging
• 10:30 a.m. - goat judging
• 11:30 a.m. - Extra Special Livestock Show
• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Petting Zoo at old homemaking building
• 1 p.m. - steer judging
• 4 p.m. - commercial heifer awards
• 4:30 p.m. - commercial heifer auction, ag mechanics auction
• 5-11 p.m. - carnival
• 7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo
Saturday, March 19
• 8 a.m. - county roping
• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Petting Zoo at old homemaking building
• 10:30 a.m. - Goliad County Fair Parade
• 11 a.m.-6 p.m. - homemaking division exhibits open
• 11 a.m. - washer/horseshoe tournament sign-up
• Noon - washer tournament followed by horseshoe tournament
• Noon-11 p.m. - carnival
• 1 p.m. - Sale of Champions/Blue Ribbon Food Auction
• 5-6 p.m. - Check-out for homemaking division entries
• 7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo
• Immediately following PRCA Rodeo - free street dance featuring Shane & Renee Total Entertainment
Sunday, March 20
• 7:30 a.m. - live livestock load-out
• 8-9 a.m. - check-out for homemaking division entries
• 1-6 p.m. - carnival
• 2 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo
