The carnival is back at the Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo.

After two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 restrictions, the carnival will return to the Goliad County Fairgrounds as part of the 2022 Goliad County Fair & Rodeo on March 16-20.

Pre-sale carnival arm-band tickets are available at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at the Goliad County Franklin Street Annex at 329 Franklin Street in Goliad.

The cost for the pre-sale arm-band tickets, which are available through March 14, is $20. Arm-band tickets at the carnival will cost $25.

The carnival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. on March 17 and 18, from noon to 11 p.m. on March 19, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on March 20.

The Goliad County Fair Association recently released the schedule of events.

The PRCA Rodeo will be held March 18-20, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on March 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. on March 20.

Following is the complete schedule for the 2022 Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo:

Wednesday, March 16

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - commercial heifer interviews

• 9 a.m.-noon - ag mechanic project checking-in

• 1 p.m. - ag mechanic judging

Thursday, March 17

• 7:30 a.m.-noon - check-in for junior commercial heifers

• 8-10 a.m. - check-in for homemaking division entries, sifting swine

• 9-11 a.m. - sifting rabbits

• 10-11 a.m. - sifting lambs, goats• 10:30-11 a.m. - sifting broilers

• 11-11:30 a.m. - sifting turkeys

• 11 a.m.-noon - sifting beef cattle

• Noon-7 p.m. - Petting Zoo at old homemaking building

• 1 p.m. - junior commercial heifer judging, broiler judging

• 2 p.m. - turkey judging

• 3 p.m. - rabbit judging

• 5-11 p.m. - carnival

• 7 p.m. - swine judging

Friday, March 18

• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - homemaking division exhibits open

• 9 a.m. - lamb judging

• 10 a.m. - pee wee goat judging

• 10:30 a.m. - goat judging

• 11:30 a.m. - Extra Special Livestock Show

• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Petting Zoo at old homemaking building

• 1 p.m. - steer judging

• 4 p.m. - commercial heifer awards

• 4:30 p.m. - commercial heifer auction, ag mechanics auction

• 5-11 p.m. - carnival

• 7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo

Saturday, March 19

• 8 a.m. - county roping

• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. - Petting Zoo at old homemaking building

• 10:30 a.m. - Goliad County Fair Parade

• 11 a.m.-6 p.m. - homemaking division exhibits open

• 11 a.m. - washer/horseshoe tournament sign-up

• Noon - washer tournament followed by horseshoe tournament

• Noon-11 p.m. - carnival

• 1 p.m. - Sale of Champions/Blue Ribbon Food Auction

• 5-6 p.m. - Check-out for homemaking division entries

• 7:30 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo

• Immediately following PRCA Rodeo - free street dance featuring Shane & Renee Total Entertainment

Sunday, March 20

• 7:30 a.m. - live livestock load-out

• 8-9 a.m. - check-out for homemaking division entries

• 1-6 p.m. - carnival

• 2 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo

