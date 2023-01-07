Charity Concert Series to kick off with Gene Watson

The 2023 Charity Concert Series at Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 19 with Gene Watson. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Watson’s career in the music industry spans over 50 years. His career began with performances in nightclubs until Capitol Records picked up his album, Love in the Hot Afternoon. The title track quickly reached No. 3 on the Billboard Magazine Hot Country Singles chart. His success continued with Billboard Top 40 hits including “Where Love Begins,” “Paper Rosie,” “Should I Go Home (or Should I Go Crazy),” “Nothing Sure Looked Good on You,” and “Farewell Party,” which became Watson’s signature song and namesake of his Farewell Party Band.
Watson was inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in 2002 and the inaugural class of the Houston Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
The Charity Concert Series will continue on March 10 with Gary Morris’ Farewell Tour, and the John Conlee Show will perform on April 28. Two bonus concerts, featuring T. Graham Brown on May 11 and Jimmy Fortune on Aug. 19, will conclude the series.
Tickets are $50 for regular series concerts or $120 for a season package that saves concert-goers $10 per concert. Bonus concert tickets are $60 each or $45 each for season package subscribers.
Tickets are available by calling the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-8587.