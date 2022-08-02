Cheese has always been smelly throughout its very long history. Cheese certainly predates alphabetic writing and maybe even modern speech, so we do not have any written records of its early aroma.
But we certainly know how highly aromatic modern cheeses are and the process to make cheese has not changed much since antiquity.
The earliest written record of cheese is in Sumerian cuneiform dating to about 3,000 years ago. But the archeological evidence of cheese making is much older than that.
The oldest evidence is clay pottery sieves found in Poland that date to about 8,000 years ago. The residue in these sieves suggest that it is cheese.
Seven thousand years ago is about the time of animal (cow) domestication. So, humans have been making cheese as soon as they started milking cows.
The earliest cheeses were probably sour and salty, similar in texture to rustic cottage cheese.
Animal skins and other internal ruminants’ organs provided the first containers for fresh milk and may have accidentally started the cheese making process.
The milk in these animal containers would readily curdle and form semi-solid curds which was the start of the cheese making process. That is where the clay sieves come in, to separate the curds from the whey.
The curdling of milk is initiated by rennet which is a complex enzyme produced in the stomach of ruminant animals. So, the choice of ruminant stomachs for storage was a key step in the discovery of cheese.
In modern times, rennet is added to milk to promote curdling. Salt was also added to the early cheese for preservation. Cheese emerged as the best way to store and preserve milk.
Cheese making was shown in Egyptian funeral murals indicating that the process in Egypt was about 5,000 years old. Residues of cheese were found in the funeral meals found in the tomb.
Cheese making was mentioned in Homer’s Odyssey when Ulysses entered the Cyclops cave and found evidence that the giant’s cheese racks were loaded with cheese. The Odyssey was written in 800 BC.
In the ancient Roman era, Pliny the Elder mentioned that cheese was a valued food. Foreign cheeses were imported into Rome to please the taste of the social elite.
Roman cheeses were traded across their empire. The Roman cheese making process involved rennet coagulation, pressing the curds to dry them, salting and aging.
In the European cultures, cheddar was recorded from the early 1100s AD. Parmesan was founded in 1597, Gouda in 1697 and Camembert in 1791. Cheese making was often identified with the Catholic monks and there were many local varieties.
Today, Britain has 15 brands of cheese among the 40 odd types listed by the British Cheese Board.
The Cheese Board recognizes a total number of about 700 different cheese types. France has 50 protected cheeses; Italy has 52 and Spain has 26. Europe has been the center of Cheese making.
In 1546, the Proverbs of John Heywood proclaimed, “the moon is made of greene (unaged) cheese.” Maybe you heard this as a child, along with Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. NASA supported this claim in an April Fool’s Day joke in 2006.
There was a little evidence for the making of cheese from llama’s milk in South America.
The mass production of cheese in North America is credited to Jesse Williams, a dairy farmer in Rome, New York, who started it in 1851. Mass produced rennet began in the 1860s.
Ceramic cheese dishes were the most used way to keep cheese fresh until the introduction of home refrigeration in 1913.
However, not every home in Texas had electricity until the 1930s. In many homes, the kitchen cooler was based on a block of ice from the local icehouse.
You can still see some of the old ice houses in small towns in Texas, but most are no longer making ice.
Now artisan cheese is still a delicacy while mass produced cheeses are cheaper but still very tasty.
Imported cheeses are not that expensive, such as real cheddar from England.
