On the surface, the Comanche culture seemed to be a pure democracy, but actually the individual was tightly ruled by custom and tradition.
The individual thought he was free, because there was no one in his band telling him what he must do, even his own chiefs. Everything was by persuasion.
But his choices were actually limited by the custom and tradition of his traditional Comanche band. This included his choice of a wife and the clothes he wore.
Males had no choice but to be a warrior and strive to be the best. His value system was determined by the number of horses he had.
Each Comanche band had a peace chief and a war chief, and each band was independent of all the other bands.
There were up to 13 Comanche bands in the southwest, and they might choose to cooperate with other bands or not.
Although they all shared a common culture, they were always in competition to be the bravest or have the most horses.
One of the things that Comanche liked to do was “counting coup.” This involved getting close to an enemy or competitor and touching them with the tip of a lance. Like a “Gotcha. I could have killed you if I had wanted to.”
It was a game to the Comanche to show dominance or bravery.
The Comanche had strong tradition of democratic principles. The peace chief and the war chief were both selected by common consent in the band.
The peace chief was a person whose personality and performance prepared him for the job. He was a man of courage and wisdom.
His role was that of a mediator or counselor. He could not command or force any band member to do anything.
He did not dispense justice or make war. He could suggest that the camp be moved because his advice was respected.
He was recognized as a first among equals. He already had the charisma that qualified him for the position.
Important decisions for the Comanche band were made in a council at which all men could attend and speak.
Women were rarely allowed in these councils and the younger warriors usually did not speak up to voice their opinions.
The council did not allow debate but did allow contrary opinions to be voiced.
No individual’s oration was ever interrupted for any reason. No speaker’s honor or intentions were ever questioned.
The council was ruled by inflexible courtesy. Non-Native Americans who were present during the succession of oration in a council marveled at the decorum and the eloquence of the speakers. They were quite different from a parliamentary hearing or discussion in white politics.
The speakers did rehearse their speeches before they rose to speak. The council could last for hours.
If a speaker wanted to stop and think in the middle of his oration, he was allowed to. The rest just sat there until he was ready to continue.
Decisions were made by acclimation. No decision was made unless it was unanimous.
The decisions rarely followed novel ideas; they followed tradition. If a family father did not agree with the decision after he spoke, he was required to leave the band (i.e. exile himself with his family from the larger band).
Western observers were amazed at the civility of this way of making important decisions. The Comanche may not have been the only tribe to do this.
Infant male and female Comanche absorbed the customs, traditions, and taboos from an early age.
The band was very homogeneous. A council’s decision was almost always carried out.
White captives who were made part of the Comanche society found it very consoling, but not confining.
Even when they were repatriated back into white society, they wanted to get back into Comanche society. Examples are Cynthia Ann Parker and Herman Lehmann.
This was a completely different way of looking at the world and organizing your society, perhaps unique to the Comanche. It achieved conformity without force.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”